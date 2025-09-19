Log in
Subscribe
Podcast
News
All news
School funding
Recruitment
Academies
Ofsted
Politics
SEND
Exams
Movers and Shakers
Jobs
Opinion
Writing for Schools Week
Letters to the editor
Accountability
Attendance
Curriculum review
Edtech
Legal advice
Mental health
Policy
SEND
Solutions
Workforce
Features
All features
Profiles
Reviews
The Conversation
The Review
The Leader
The Boardroom Leader
The Business Leader
The Legal Leader
The Research Leader
Sector voice
The Curriculum Review
Conspiracy Commission
Teaching Commission
Oracy Commission
Other
Advertising
Subscribe
FAQs
FE Week
Education Week Jobs
About
About us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Friday, 19 Sep 2025
About
Advertising
Subscriber Area
Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College
Dodd Partners
View job
Search…
Search
X
Menu
Podcast
News
All news
School funding
Recruitment
Academies
Ofsted
Politics
SEND
Exams
Movers and Shakers
Jobs
Opinion
Writing for Schools Week
Letters to the editor
Accountability
Attendance
Curriculum review
Edtech
Legal advice
Mental health
Policy
SEND
Solutions
Workforce
Features
All features
Profiles
Reviews
The Conversation
The Review
The Leader
The Boardroom Leader
The Business Leader
The Legal Leader
The Research Leader
Sector voice
The Curriculum Review
Conspiracy Commission
Teaching Commission
Oracy Commission
Other
Advertising
Subscribe
FAQs
FE Week
Education Week Jobs
About
Search…
Search
Subscribe
News
Jobs
Opinion
Features
The Leader
Sector voice
Other