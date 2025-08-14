The evidence is clear that the resits policy leads to a cycle of failure that worst affects the least advantaged. Here’s what to do instead

The Education Policy Institute’s latest report, English and Maths Resits: Drivers of Success, paints a stark picture of the post-16 resit landscape in England. The statistics speak volumes: in 2024 only 17.4 per cent of students retaking GCSE maths, and 20.9 per cent retaking English, achieved a grade 4 or above. For students from disadvantaged backgrounds, the results are worse still.

These figures are not just numbers; they represent thousands of young people often facing a cycle of repeated failure. And as the report makes clear, for too many, the current resit policy is not just ineffective; it may be deepening existing disadvantage.

Time for a rethink

There are countless examples of inspiring practice that’s bucking the trend, where learners who have struggled with maths in the past are now finding success.

However, the persistently low overall national results in maths resits show that the system as a whole is not working. More worryingly, the report suggests that the current resit policy may be compounding the disadvantage that is often already deeply embedded by age 16.

For far too many young people, repeated GCSE resits do not offer a new chance; they further entrench negative experiences of maths that often began many years earlier.

Repeating the same approach that has already failed many of these learners is frankly nonsensical.

Motivation matters

This report reinforces what educators have long known, and what National Numeracy’s own research has consistently highlighted: motivation and engagement are key, particularly when it comes to resits.

If a young person lacks confidence in maths, feels they’ve failed before, no longer believes they can improve and sees little relevance in what they’re learning, it’s no surprise that their engagement is low.

Without addressing those underlying attitudes and barriers, no amount of exam retakes will deliver better results.

Rather than continuing a cycle of repetition, we need a fundamentally different approach, one that helps young people rebuild their relationship with maths and their belief in their own ability.

A stepping stone to success

At National Numeracy, we believe that one key reform must be the introduction of a criterion-referenced, stepping-stone qualification in maths.

The current, norm-referenced GCSE system means only around 70 per cent of pupils can ‘pass’ GCSE Maths each year, no matter how they perform.

Instead, a criterion-referenced qualification which measures students against a clear set of standards would allow every student to demonstrate what they do know and can do, regardless of how their performance compares to their peers.

In such a system, if every student meets the standard for a top grade, they can all get it. If no one does, no one gets it.

This would enable young people to gain confidence on their way to achieving a full GCSE. And it would be a fairer, more inclusive system too, onee that recognises progress and potential, not just gaps and shortfalls.

Maths has something of an ‘image problem’ in the UK. It is often seen as a specialism to be pursued by the few, who ‘can do it’. In reality, we all need confidence with basic maths, no matter where our career path takes us.

So why does our current system only allow two thirds of us to experience success?

Confidence for life

Alongside this, we need more flexible resit timing, tailored support and accountability measures that reflect individual progress.

These recommendations, supported by the EPI report, would allow educators to better support learners in ways that meet their actual needs, not just the system’s expectations.

At National Numeracy, our mission is to improve number confidence and skills across the UK – not just to boost exam results, but to improve lives. We know from our work in schools, communities and workplaces that confidence is the gateway to numeracy. Without it, young people are more likely to disengage, feel stuck, and carry those negative attitudes into adulthood.

This is a moment to rethink, to rebuild and to reform. It’s time to create a system that supports all young people, especially those who’ve been left behind for too long.

With the right support, a fairer assessment model and a focus on confidence and motivation, we can help every young person move forward with the skills they need – not just to pass an exam, but to thrive in life.