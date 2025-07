DfE confirms pay scales after accepting recommendation of a 4 per cent pay rise

DfE confirms pay scales after accepting recommendation of a 4 per cent pay rise

The new teacher pay scales for 2025-26 have been confirmed by the Department for Education.

It comes after the government accepted the recommendation from the School Teachers’ Review Body of a 4 per cent rise.

Local authority-maintained schools must follow these pay scales but academies and free schools are allowed to set their own.

This is due to change following the passage of the children’s wellbeing and schools bill, which will introduce a minimum pay floor for academies for the first time.

Pay scales for teachers

Pay scales for school leaders

Here is the plain text version

Classroom teachers

England excluding London Unqualified teacher pay range 2024 2025 Minimum 21,731 22,601 Maximum 33,902 35,259 Main pay range Minimum 31,650 32,916 Maximum 43,607 45,352 Upper pay range Minimum 45,646 47,472 Maximum 49,084 51,048 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 50,025 52,026 Maximum 76,050 79,092 Fringe area Unqualified teacher pay range 2024 2025 Minimum 23,140 24,066 Maximum 35,305 36,718 Main pay range Minimum 33,075 34,398 Maximum 45,037 46,839 Upper pay range Minimum 47,031 48,913 Maximum 50,471 52,490 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 51,403 53,460 Maximum 77,430 80,528 Outer London area Unqualified teacher pay range 2024 2025 Minimum 25,758 26,789 Maximum 37,932 39,450 Main pay range Minimum 36,413 37,870 Maximum 48,532 50,474 Upper pay range Minimum 50,210 52,219 Maximum 53,994 56,154 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 53,994 56,154 Maximum 80,022 83,223 Inner London area Unqualified teacher pay range 2024 2025 Minimum 27,252 28,343 Maximum 39,417 40,994 Main pay range Minimum 38,766 40,317 Maximum 50,288 52,300 Upper pay range Minimum 55,415 57,632 Maximum 60,092 62,496 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 59,478 61,858 Maximum 85,509 88,930

Leaders